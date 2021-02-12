CLOSE
The DMV
HomeThe DMV

‘We Need More Damn Vaccines’: Gov. Hogan Said Demand For COVID-19 Vaccines Continue To Outpace Supply

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner
Governor Hogan holds press conference about vaccine distribution

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

A strong message from Gov. Larry Hogan Thursday.

During a news conference, he said demand for the COVID-19 vaccine will continue to exceed supply “for the foreseeable future.” The state is not getting enough doses to vaccinate the more than 2 million Marylanders who are eligible.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“They can’t schedule an appointment for a vaccine that does not yet exist,” Gov. Hogan said. “The basic problem is pretty simple: we need more damn vaccines.”

The governor said 785,170 total COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

‘We Need More Damn Vaccines’: Gov. Hogan Said Demand For COVID-19 Vaccines Continue To Outpace Supply  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
Nick Cannon Joins List Of Public Figures With The Coronavirus (Updated February 2021)
Celebrities Support The Black Lives Matter Movement
101 photos
More From KYSDC
WKYS Mobile App Graphics updated July 2020
Videos
Close