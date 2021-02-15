Prayer are in order as it is being reported that singer Cedrick Cotton of the 90’s R&B singing group ‘Ideal’ was stabbed to death in broad daylight in Houston, Texas.

46 year old Cedrick Cotton aka Swab of ‘Ideal’ who is best know for their hit single ‘Whatever’, rode his bike to a local Fondren Food Market that he frequented when he was stabbed by a suspect, according to police, that was a black male in his 20’s.

We will be keeping the family. friends, colleagues and fans of Cedrick Cotton uplifted in our prayers.

See post below

Cedrick Cotton AKA Swab of R&B Group Ideal Killed In Houston was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: