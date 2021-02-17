CLOSE
PUMA Enlists LaMelo Ball, Cordae & Lauren London To Announce Launch of The “Refreshed” Suede XXI

The Suede XXI will retail for $70 and launch this Friday, 2/19, on PUMA.com and select retailers worldwide. 

PUMA Announces "Refreshed" Suede XXI

Source: PUMA / PUMA Suede XXI

A classic PUMA staple is being refreshed.

Wednesday (Feb.17), the iconic sportswear brand announced that the PUMA Suede, which was first released in 1968, is being relaunched with some fresh new colorways and subtle design updates and will now be called the Suede XXI. Like the original PUMA Suede, the Suede XXI has the classic suede low-top silhouette, full suede upper, rubber midsole, and outsole to provide durable grip and traction, a gold metallic foil Suede call out on the lateral side, and PUMA’s archival woven label at tongue.

PUMA Announces "Refreshed" Suede XXI

Source: PUMA / PUMA Suede XXI

To help with the announcement, PUMA enlisted its signature athlete, Charlotte Hornets rookie phenom LaMelo Ball, actress and the late Nipsey Hussle’s boo, Lauren London, and Hip-Hop superstar Cordae.

PUMA Announces "Refreshed" Suede XXI

Source: PUMA / PUMA Suede XXI

The Refreshed PUMA Suede XXI will come in both men’s and women’s specific sizing and available in six different colorways, including the staple black and white iteration for both men and women. The Suede XXI will retail for $70 and launch this Friday, 2/19, on PUMA.com and select retailers worldwide.

This latest news from PUMA follows the announcement of its multi-year partnership with the Black Fives Foundation and the release of J.Cole’s second signature basketball sneaker, the Dreamer 2.

You can hit the gallery below for more detailed photos of the Suede XXI.

