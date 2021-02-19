CLOSE
Athletes
HomeAthletes

Boxer Gervonta “Tank” Davis Was The Driver In A Hit-And-Run Crash According To Police Report

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner
Bill Tompkins Gervonta Davis Archive

Source: Bill Tompkins / Getty

A police report has confirmed that boxer Gervonta “Tank” Davis was the driver in a November 2020 hit-and-run crash that left several people injured.

It happened on November 5 at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. and Washington boulevards just before 2 a.m.. According to that report, a 2020 Lamborghini Urus SUV ran a red light and hit a 2004 Toyota Solara.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The 3 people inside of the Lamborghini drove away from the scene. Four people were in the Toyota. One of them suffered a suspected serious injury. Two others had suspected minor injuries and the fourth was listed on the report as having a possible injury.

No word yet on whether or not Davis will be charged.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Boxer Gervonta “Tank” Davis Was The Driver In A Hit-And-Run Crash According To Police Report  was originally published on 92q.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
Nick Cannon Joins List Of Public Figures With The Coronavirus (Updated February 2021)
Celebrities Support The Black Lives Matter Movement
101 photos
More From KYSDC
WKYS Mobile App Graphics updated July 2020
Videos
Close