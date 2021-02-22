Traveling during a pandemic has got to be stressful as travelers want to travel yet stay safe from contracting COVID-19, now imagine that stress while seated on an airline and halfway through your trip and an engine fails then falls apart. Now close your eyes again and imagine that you have made the decision to stay home and not travel during the pandemic, limiting your travels to work, food and other necessities , bing watching television for entertainment when you hear an explosion then a crash, you go to your window and see an airplane engine part bigger than your car sitting in your front yard. Crazy, right? Well yesterday that imagination was a reality for travelers on a United Airlines flight going from Denver bound for Honolul, and a Denver neighborhood that the airplane flew over.

United Flight 328 that took off from Denver International Airport then had to return to the airport around 1:30 p.m. after suffering an engine issue that sent engine debris crashing down onto a Denver neighborhood. The Boeing 777-200 did land safely, praise God no one on the ground or flight was hurt.

Take a look at the video below.

United Airlines Engine Explodes, Large Debris Lands On Denver Neighborhood was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

