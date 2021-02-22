If you haven’t heard the news, Kim Kardashian & Kanye West have called it quits after 7 years of marriage. The couple has four children together and a prenup. Kim is allegedly claiming custody of all four children and at near the end of their agreements.

In other news, Da Baby faced backlash after shouting out child star JoJo Siwa and people thought he dissed her, but he says the wordplay just went over their heads.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

The Lo Down: DaBaby Responds To Rumors He Dissed JoJo Siwa In “Beatbox” Freestyle + Kim & Kanye Call It Quits was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: