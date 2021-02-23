CLOSE
News
HomeNewsClimate & Environment

Shirley Sherrod Is Why Tom Vilsack As Agriculture Secretary Is A ‘Slap In The Face To Black Americans’

Obama's UDSA secretary fired Shirley Sherrod under false pretenses that exposed racism at the federal agency.

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner
Shirley Sherrod Meets With Vilsack About New Job With USDA

Shirley Sherrod and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack pictured at a news conference at the Department of Agriculture, Aug. 24, 2010. | Source: Mark Wilson / Getty

UPDATED: 3:20 p.m. ET, Feb. 23, 2021

Original story published Dec. 10, 2020

The U.S. Senate on Tuesday confirmed Tom Vilsack to be the next U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary, a position he served as under President Barack Obama. Despite the controversy surrounding Vilsack’s nomination, he was easily confirmed with a lopsided vote of 92-7.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders was among the few Senators who voted against Vilsack’s confirmation.

When then-President-elect Joe Biden nominated Vilsack, it confirmed the worst suspicions for civil rights leaders and industry advocates who had been lobbying for a Black person to be nominated.

Ohio Rep. Marcia Fudge was their consensus preferred USDA candidate, but she was nominated to serve as the next secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Vilsack led the USDA during both of Obama’s terms, but not without controversy.

In this case, Vilsack’s primary offense was the 2010 firing of Shirley Sherrod, a Black woman who served as the USDA’s Georgia Director of Rural Development. And it wasn’t just that he fired her, it was also how he fired her and the circumstances surrounding her firing.

Vilsack, who has maintained Sherrod resigned and wasn’t fired, apparently decided that a nefariously edited a 38-second video clip provided by Andrew Breitbart — for whom the racist, right-wing online news site is named — was proof enough that Sherrod was no longer fit to do her job. The footage contained expertly spliced portions of an address she gave to the NAACP during which she told an anecdote of meeting with a white farmer who needed federal help. The snippet was edited to have her say that she did not give the white farmer “the full force of what I could do” after he asked for assistance.

Breitbart said her comments in the video amounted to racial discrimination because she denied services to the white farmer.

Agriculture Secretary Vilsack Addresses The Firing Of USDA Worker Sherrod

After Vilsack met with members of the Congressional Black Caucus about Sherrod’s firing in 2010, Maxine Waters’ side-eye says it all. | Source: Brendan Smialowski / Getty

Vilsack, without seeing the unedited video or reading her address’ full text, demanded her resignation.

However, the full, unedited video was later published showing that Sherrod actually told the audience she was able to use the encounter as a learning mechanism in the broader context of race relations and felt even more compelled to help the white farmer.

When Vilsack was able to wipe the egg off his face, Sherrod rebuffed offers from him and Obama to reinstate her employment in a role that was in a completely different capacity from the one she had been working.

“I’m not so sure that going back to the department is the thing to do,” Sherrod said at the time.

It was in that context that NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson made a direct appeal Wednesday to Biden to consider someone other than Vilsack to be his USDA secretary. Johnson was one of multiple civil rights leaders meeting with Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to express concerns and priorities for the incoming administration. He suggested nominating Vilsack would be insulting to Black people twofold, according to audio from the meeting that was leaked and published on the Intercept’s “Deconstructed” podcast.

“Vilsack could have a disastrous impact on voters in Georgia,” Johnson said in a nod to the contentious Senate runoff races scheduled to culminate in two crucial elections early next month.

The implication was that if Vilsack is Biden’s guy, Georgia voters (read: Black voters) may take it as a personal affront. After all, Black voters are the ones largely credited with securing Biden’s election in the state whose electoral college votes all but sealed the general election. Without the support of Black voters on Jan. 5, it’s doubtful that Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff will win their elections, a prospect that would give Republicans a coveted majority in the U.S. Senate and complicate at least the first two years of Biden’s presidency.

Just to make sure his point was understood, Johnson added: “Shirley Sherrod is a civil rights legend.”

Black Farmers' Group Calls On Vilsack To Resign In Wake Of Sherrod Scandal

Black Farmers and Agriculturalists Association President Tom Burrell held a news conference in front of the U.S. Department of Agriculture to demand Vilsack’s resignation in 2010 over Sherrod’s firing. | Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

Aside from that unfortunate stain on Vilsack’s tenure, the USDA — on his watch — also misrepresented data that covered up racial discrimination against Black farmers and ultimately led to the loss of crucial land they used for growing crops.

It was in that same vein that the Black Professionals in Food and Agriculture — an organization working to promote, advance and ensure representation of Black policy professionals in the food and agriculture sector — expressed urgency for having Black representation within and leading the USDA.

“We’ve failed to achieve adequate representation in the food and agriculture industry workforce,” the group wrote for NewsOne in a recently published op-ed. “Instead, we have heard the dog whistle of ‘urban’ and ‘rural’ as code for Black and White, respectively. The reality is there are many rural communities with large minority populations. For them, USDA is the only game in town.”

(Reminder: HUD‘s secretary-designate is Fudge, a Black woman who said just last month, “You know, it’s always ‘we want to put the Black person in Labor or HUD.’”)

All of the above prompted Varshini Prakash, the executive director of the Sunrise Movement, an agriculture-minded anti-climate change group, to resent the implication of Vilsack returning to lead the USDA.

“Vilsack’s term at the USDA under Obama was particularly disgraceful for Black farmers,” Prakash said in a statement emailed to NewsOne. “If Biden appoints Vilsack to lead the USDA, it would be a slap in the face to Black Americans who delivered the election to Joe Biden. Vilsack failed Black farmers before – it’s not necessary to give him another shot when other candidates are well qualified for the role.”

SEE ALSO:

Standing On The Promises: The Need For Black Representation In Agriculture

Why Biden Picking Lloyd Austin For Secretary Of Defense Has Become So Controversial

Biden cabinet collage

Here Are All The Black People In Joe Biden's Cabinet And His Most Senior Advisers

19 photos Launch gallery

Here Are All The Black People In Joe Biden's Cabinet And His Most Senior Advisers

Continue reading Here Are All The Black People In Joe Biden’s Cabinet And His Most Senior Advisers

Here Are All The Black People In Joe Biden's Cabinet And His Most Senior Advisers

[caption id="attachment_4078092" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Alex Wong / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 2:50 p.m. ET, Jan. 15, 2021: The promise to have a cabinet that “looks like America” has been more than kept by Joe Biden. In fact, it’s been all but a mandate as the new president is set to have the most diverse group of executive branch leaders and presidential advisers in U.S. history. And while history is being made on a number of fronts for the esteemed group - a record number of women have been named, for instance -- Biden’s commitment to making it a point of emphasis to designate Black people for powerful and influential positions has been nothing short of impressive. Oh, did we mention that Biden also has the shrewd political -- and legal -- expertise of a Black woman vice president to lean on? Kamala Harris is expected to play an outsized role in Biden’s administration in a departure from the subtle functions traditionally expected from vice presidents. Biden had to fill more than four dozen roles, from his chief of staff through the U.S. attorney general, neither of whom is Black. But at the same time, Biden has put multiple Black people in a position to make history and work in capacities that, if done well, can not only make a serious difference but will also do so at a time when their consequential roles are arguably needed more than ever by the U.S. government. [caption id="attachment_4078091" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: OLIVIER DOULIERY / Getty[/caption] In other words, Biden didn’t just nominate another Black person to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development, an office that many presidents have relegated to African Americans. Yes, did name a Black person to lead HUD. But reduce his choice would be short-sighted in this particular case -- especially since he named one of the most impressive Black leaders America has today. Marcia Fudge is no Ben Carson. Making the moment a bit more significant is the fact that Biden served as second in command to the nation's first Black president, heightening expectations -- whether fair or not -- for multiple African Americans to serve in key cabinet roles. And for all the Black people Biden nominated for Biden’s cabinet or named as his top advisers, there were many, many others who were also under consideration. Household names like Stacey Abrams, whose voting rights organization Fair Fight's groundwork in Georgia helped flipping the state blue for the first time in 30 years with election results that all but sewed up Biden's historic election. She is also widely credited with helping to secure this month’s runoff elections that gave Democrats the edge in the U.S. Senate. However, it’s been reported she has her sights set on avenging her gubernatorial loss in 2018 when she fell victim to a massive Republican-led voter suppression effort. Other familiar names of Black people Biden reportedly considered for his cabinet include, but certainly were not limited to Jeh Johnson, the former secretary of Homeland Security under President Barack Obama, and former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick. But Biden also reportedly considered Black people for high-profile jobs despite their lack of immediate name recognition.  For instance, Darrell Blocker, who has more than 30 of experience in the U.S. intelligence community, specializes in counterterrorism, security and intelligence, with a focus on Africa, Iran and North Korea, and has served in 10 foreign countries. He could have easily been nominated for CIA director. And Raphael Bostic, the first African American president of one of the 12 Federal Reserve regional banks, is certainly qualified to lead the Treasury Department. Biden ultimately decided to go with other, equally qualified choices for those two cabinet positions. But he did name a Black Treasury deputy. There was a little controversy over Biden's decision for who to lead the Department of Agriculture (USDA), which has been accused of ignoring Black farmers' pleas for federal assistance. Civil rights activists described Biden's choice of Tom Vilsack, a white man who served in that same role under Obama, as a snub to Shirley Sherrod, the Black woman and former Agriculture employee who Vilsack fired under unfortunate circumstances. [caption id="attachment_4078051" align="alignnone" width="594"] Source: Mark Wilson / Getty[/caption] Sherrod, who served as the USDA’s Georgia Director of Rural Development, was fired after Vilsack viewed a nefariously edited 38-second video clip provided by Andrew Breitbart — for whom the racist, right-wing online news site is named — during an address she gave to the NAACP that was presented to seem like she refused federal assistance to a white farmer because of the color of his skin. The full, unedited video was later published showing that Sherrod actually told the audience she was able to use the encounter as a learning mechanism in the broader context of race relations and felt even more compelled to help the white farmer. Sherrod rebuffed offers from Vilsack and Obama to reinstate her employment in a role that was in a completely different capacity from the one she had been working. In was in that context that Biden still decided Vilsack was the best candidate for the job. With that said, Biden's commitment to racial diversity is well documented. That has continued since his election, including with his transition team that is stacked with Black policy leaders. He's also vowed to name a Black woman to be a Supreme Court Justice if he gets the chance. Could Biden have named Black folks? Of course. Did he leave Black folks hanging with his cabinet picks, though? That's a question this writer cannot answer. But perhaps the below list of Black people shaping up to be a key part of Biden’s historic administration can.

Shirley Sherrod Is Why Tom Vilsack As Agriculture Secretary Is A ‘Slap In The Face To Black Americans’  was originally published on newsone.com

More From KYSDC
WKYS Mobile App Graphics updated July 2020
Galleries
Close