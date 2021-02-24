Jennifer Garner And Mark Ruffalo’s Adorable ’13 Going on 30′ Reunion Has Fans Reminiscing

Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo reunite on the set of The Adam Project, which is currently being filmed in Vancouver. The former 13 Going on 30 costars are making hearts melt yet again after sharing a photo of their adorable reunion. Ruffalo captioned the pair’s picture with, “Reconnecting with an old pal. Anyone know where we can get Razzles in Canada?”

Garner and Ruffalo are prepping for the upcoming science fiction film where they portray Ryan Reynolds’ parents, but fans remember the pair most for their roles as Jenna and Matt in the classic rom-com 13 Going on 30, which debuted 17 years ago. So nostalgic.

There have been a few times in recent years where fans have been reminded of how memorable the film is to pop culture and entertainment. In 2018, Ariana Grande paid tribute to the movie in her “Thank U, Next” music video.

Most recently, Christa B. Allen, who played young Jenna, recreated notable scenes from the movie for Halloween.

Fans have been awaiting this moment for years to finally witness these two back onscreen and now, in a much different scenario, dreams do come true.

Wow that ✨Wishing Dust✨ really worked. https://t.co/GZZf5qpWpl — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) February 24, 2021

Fans emotionally react to the news, and share their excitement on social media.

MY OTP 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/8YZPleDTOG — Black Lives Matter ⧗ ︽✵︽ (@marvelxtina) February 24, 2021

Ruffalo and Garner have aged gracefully.

How adorable is this mashup from the film:

One of my favorite scenes in one of my favorite movies! pic.twitter.com/xdDouHfMms — jovicrip (@jovicrip) February 24, 2021

Fans are gushing over some of their favorite scenes from the movie and the lines that continue to make us emotional. Millennials recall watching the film as teenagers, and now as we’re approaching 30 ourselves, it may be due time to revisit the classic rom-cam. Will you be watching 13 Going on 30 for thirtieth time?

