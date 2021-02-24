Angie’s Motivation: If Today Was The Last Day Of My Life” – Steve Jobs

Today’s Morning Motivation comes from Steve Jobs, who was born on this date, February 24, in 1955. The inspirational speech from Steve leaves you thinking deeply.

For the past 33 years, I have looked in the mirror every morning and asked myself: ‘If today were the last day of my life, would I want to do what I am about to do today?’ And whenever the answer has been ‘No’ for too many days in a row, I know I need to change something.

