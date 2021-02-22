CLOSE
KYS Versus Winners: @YeaDeee Feat. @JittnQuan

Click Here For More KYS Versus Winners 

Submit Song to 939kysvs@gmail.com

  • The song must be clean and radio-ready
  • Must include contact information and social media handles
  • Little Bacon Bear will play 93 seconds of two local DMV artist back-to-back
  • Listeners call in and vote for the song they feel should win
  • The song with the most votes gets played the next night and faces a new challenger
  • If your song gets 5 consecutive wins it gets retired and the artist gets an interview with Bacon Bear and will be featured on KYSDC.COM

KYS Verses runs Monday – Thursday during the 8pm hour on 93.9 WKYS, KYSDC.Com or Download Our Official App!

