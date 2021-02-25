Diva’s Daily Dirt: Lady Gaga Offering $500,000 Reward For Missing Dogs

Lady Gaga Offering $500,000 Reward For Missing Dogs

Have you seen Lady Gaga’s Bulldogs? If so, send it to me and we can go collect this $500,000 reward together okay? According to reports, the Grammy winning singer, who is currently in Rome filming a movie, found out that her dog walker had been shot around 10pm Wednesday night while he was walking her 3 Bulldogs. There are no details on what led to the robbery but the gunmen fled with two of the dogs, Koji and Gustav. The third dog ran away but was later found. Lady Gaga is offering $500,000 as a reward for anyone who has her dogs. If you’ve seen them please email: KojiandGustav@gmail.com

Tyler Perry Gearing Up For New Strip Club Series On BET+

Tyler Perry is teaming up with ViacomCBS for a new strip club drama on BET+ titled, ‘All The Queen’s Men’. “I began my career in this direct-to-consumer business, so I know it well,” Perry said. “I know how much my audience values and seeks our great content, anchored in our culture and experiences. BET+ is home to an extraordinary array of content, including my movies, series, dramas, sitcoms, and stage plays. I can’t wait to create even more great content for the BET+ viewers.” The show will follow the life of a savvy female strip club owner in ATL. Will you be tuned in?

