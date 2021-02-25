CLOSE
Mr. Potato Head Has Changed Its Name to Just Potato Head as a Gender-Neutral Toy

Source: Michael Kovac / Getty

One of the most iconic toy products of all-time is getting a makeover.

Hasbro has announced that Mr. Potato Head has shed the “Mr.” title from its name and identity.  That is not the only change coming to the “multi-billion dollar” toy that has been around since the 1940’s.

From Uproxx:

…Mr. Potato Head is now Potato Head, a gender neutral “modern makeover… Toy makers have been updating their classic brands to appeal to kids today. Barbie has shed its blonde image and now comes in multiple skin tones and body shapes. Thomas the Tank Engine added more girl characters. And American Girl is now selling a boy doll.” Hasbro’s decision came after noticing “how toddlers frequently play with the toy,” according to Fast Company.

The next time Potato Head is introduced in stores, “kids will have a blank slate to create same-sex families or single-parent families. It’s a prime example of the way heritage toy brands are evolving to stay relevant in the 21st century.”

Not everyone is thrilled with the changes as a number of online users are crying foul over the new version of Head.  You can tell which side they are on.

Here are some of the most famous below:

At least for those users, there is always the ‘Toy Story’ movies to look back on.  That and going on eBay to buy the old versions.

 

Will you support the new version of Potato Head?

 

Click here to read more.

 

[caption id="attachment_4044761" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Mason Trinca / Getty[/caption] Madam Vice President Kamala Harris represents many firsts in our country's history. Besides becoming the first woman and first woman of color to serve in the elected position of Vice President, Harris will also make history as the first stepmother to hold the position as well. While this may seem minimal to some, the multi-cultural blended family representation in the White House is something many Americans across the country can relate to. Without further ado, let us introduce you to Vice President Kamala Harris' family from her husband Doug Emhoff, his ex wife and the in laws to her sister Maya and her adorable grand kids. Meet Kamala Harris’ Unapologetically Black Senior Staff  Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris Addresses The Nation: "While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last!"  

