CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson Takes to Social Media to Support Cleveland Sports Writer Fighting Cancer

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner
Young Rock - Season 1

Source: NBC / Getty

One of the biggest superstars in the world of wrestling and acting has recently took time out of his schedule and show some love online.

Matt Loede, who does work for Outkick and NEO Sports Insiders, has been battling stage four lymphoma since 2019 and received a lot of encouragement from others.

The biggest support came from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson through a video message after “one of Loede’s friends reached out” to the celebrity.

Here is what Johnson had to say to Loede.

This comes as Loede received some news in regards to his cancer.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Loede shared the news in January that despite numerous rounds of chemotherapy, his cancer still remained in three small spots. That news in January was an indicator that the cancer will likely remain for the rest of his life.

In the update in January, Loede said that his body could not handle any additional chemotherapy and instead he would be given a medicine to hopefully prevent the three spots from growing and allow him to live a normal life, thanking everyone who had been supporting and praying for him along his journey.

He also tested positive for COVID-19 shortly thereafter and had to be “in the hospital with a fever and bad cough.”  He was able to recover.

As for the video, which Loede appreciates, Johnson followed up with another tweet on how surprised it went viral and became a hit online.

Here’s a huge thanks to Johnson for showing what an amazing person he is.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of NBC and Getty Images

First and Second Tweet and Video Courtesy of Twitter and WEWS News 5 Cleveland

Cavaliers, Browns And Indians Forming Alliance To Address Social Injustice In Cleveland And NE Ohio

Cavaliers, Browns And Indians Form Alliance To Address Social Injustice In Cleveland And NE Ohio

4 photos Launch gallery

Cavaliers, Browns And Indians Form Alliance To Address Social Injustice In Cleveland And NE Ohio

Continue reading Cavaliers, Browns And Indians Form Alliance To Address Social Injustice In Cleveland And NE Ohio

Cavaliers, Browns And Indians Form Alliance To Address Social Injustice In Cleveland And NE Ohio

[caption id="attachment_3991871" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Cleveland Cavaliers / Cleveland Cavaliers[/caption] Thursday morning, the front offices and Head Coaches of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Cleveland Browns, and Cleveland Indians announced the development of a sports alliance with the mission of creating a sustainable and direct strategy to address social injustice facing the city of Cleveland and all Northeast Ohio communities. "We have an extraordinary opportunity to make a lasting impact on society and the Cavaliers are committed to help bring about change. The social and economic disparity in our community reveals some ugly truths, and Coach Bickerstaff and I are honored to be at the table to address these issues with such a prominent group of our peers. We never take for granted our place in the fabric of Cleveland and hopefully our coming together inspires others to join us."Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman said. The mission of the alliance is to focus on improving the relationship between law enforcement and its citizens, encouraging nonpartisan voting activities, and increasing the opportunities for quality education for everyone. Source. The news comes one day after the Milwaukee Bucks kicked off the NBA the playoff game boycott on Wednesday to protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake. While the fate of the NBA's season looms, both the Lakers and the Clippers have voted to end the season early.

Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson Takes to Social Media to Support Cleveland Sports Writer Fighting Cancer  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

More From KYSDC
WKYS Mobile App Graphics updated July 2020
Galleries
Close