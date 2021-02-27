CLOSE
Lady Gaga Gets Her Dog Back Safe and Secured

After being taken while walking with her assistant, Lady Gaga’s dogs have been found and recovered.

When Ryan Fischer was walking “her beloved French bulldogs,” he was shot by the person who would take two of the three dogs.  The whole incident was captured on surveillance and one of the neighbors shared that footage in hopes of capturing the suspect.

This lead to Gaga offering a $500,000 reward for the two dogs to be brought back.

Now, after two days, the singer and actress was able to get them back safely.

From Uproxx:

AP News reports that a woman brought the two dogs into the LAPD’s Olympic Community Police Station on Friday evening. Police Captain Jonathan Tippett, commanding officer of the elite Robbery-Homicide Division, claimed that the woman appeared to be “uninvolved and unassociated” with the initial attack, though it was unclear how she obtained the dogs.

Here’s the tweet from Gaga on her dogs being stolen.

As for Fischer, he is “expected to make a full recovery.”  His family is grateful for the support from Gaga and her fans.  You can read their statement here.

 

