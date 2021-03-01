CLOSE
The Morning Hustle
HomeThe Morning Hustle

The Morning Hustle Show $1k A Day Contest

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner
The Morning Hustle Coming To America $1k Contest

Source: Promotions / Reach Media

Starting Monday, March 1st through Friday, March 5th, The Morning HUSTLE Show invites listeners to live like Akeem, the newly-crowned King of the new movie, Coming 2 America.

Listen for a Coming 2 America movie clip and be the 25th caller at 1-866-HUSTLE-8 for a chance to win! The WINNING is easy! Brought to you by Coming 2 America Soundtrack on Amazon Music and Def Jam Recordings!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND LISTEN FROM ANYWHERE!

Contest Rules

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

Images Appear From ‘Coming 2 America’ Film, Twitter Ready To Head Back To Zamunda

15 photos Launch gallery

Images Appear From ‘Coming 2 America’ Film, Twitter Ready To Head Back To Zamunda

Continue reading Images Appear From ‘Coming 2 America’ Film, Twitter Ready To Head Back To Zamunda

Images Appear From ‘Coming 2 America’ Film, Twitter Ready To Head Back To Zamunda

[caption id="attachment_937201" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: Amazon Studios / Amazon Studios[/caption] Coming 2 America, the sequel to the classic comedy Coming To America starring Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall, was set for a theater release before having to pivot to Amazon Prime. Now that images from the anticipated film have been released, fans on Twitter are ready to pack their bags for Zamunda. Amazon Studios released on Friday (Dec. 18) the first look images of Coming 2 America, featuring shots of fellow co-stars Wesley Snipes, Teyana Taylor, and Tracy Morgan among others. Shari Headley and James Earl Jones also return to reprise their roles. Coming 2 America finds Price Akeem Joffer [Murphy] ready to assume the throne of King from his father [Jones] and returns to Queens, N.Y. with Semmi [Hall] to find a lost son [Jermaine Fowler] who will be heir to the throne. Like many other big films for 2020, Coming 2 America had to make the switch due to the pandemic still making it unsafe to head outdoors although help is said to be on the way. That said, the movie should definitely play just as well inside homes as it would in theaters if the images shared are any indication. Check out the reaction to the images from Twitter below. Of course, not everyone seems thrilled. https://twitter.com/AmazonStudios/status/1339964121270407168 https://twitter.com/AmazonStudios/status/1339964130355257344 — Photo: Amazon Studios

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE 

The Morning Hustle Show $1k A Day Contest  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

More From KYSDC
Close