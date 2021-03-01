Get The Look: Celebrity Stylist Randy Stodghill Tells Us How To Recreate Angela Bassett’s Thigh-Length Braid

“Braids are a big trend right now and we wanted something that would be off the face but still have the drama. To start prepping Angela’s hair I used PhytoVolume Volumizing Blow Dry Spray because I wanted to hair to still have its fullness, I then used PhytoSpecific Thermoperfect to protect her hair from the blow-drying and curling irons. I use PhytoSpecific Moisturizing Styling Cream and PhytoSpecific Baobab Oil from the root to ends, leaving the hair really soft and smooth. I then put Angela’s hair into a sleek low ponytail, added extensions for more drama, and for a sleek polish look I used a few drops of PhytoSpecific Baobab Oil over the finished look for a deeper shine,” Randy explained.

I’m adding this thigh-length braid to my list of styles to try this summer. I don’t know about you, but this look is an entire vibe! What do you think? Are you loving Angela Bassett’s hairstyle?

