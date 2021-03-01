Tiffany Haddish’s Blonde Buzz Cut Won The Golden Globes

Tiffany Haddish’s buzz cut got a makeover for the 78th Golden Globes. The Girl’s Trip comedienne debuted a new blonde do on the virtual red carpet and fans are all in agreement, issa win!

The hair mastermind behind Tiffany’s look, celebrity hairstylist Ray Christopher, opened up about working with her stylist Law Roach to create a cohesive red carpet look that proved to be one of Tiffany’s best.

Christopher executed the flawless look using the Bevel Trimmer to shape up her lines and the Bevel Curl Creme to define her curls.

HelloBeautiful: What was the inspiration behind Tiffany‘s cut for the Globes?

Ray Christopher: As soon as she told us that she was attending the Golden Globes, I immediately started thinking. Her stylist Law came to me and said “what if we color her hair?” That’s how it all started.

Hb: We love a fresh line-up, what’s the key to getting the sharpest hairline?

RC: Always wash your hair before your haircut.

HB: Why is the Bevel your go-to blade?

RC: My go to blade is definitely the Bevel T-blade because it’s super precise. I also love having it for award shows and on set because it’s cordless with a long battery life so it’s perfect for touchups.

HB: What is the key to a healthy scalp while rocking a buzz cut?

RC: Even though you don’t have a lot of hair, conditioning is key to keep your scalp healthy and moisturized.

Tiffany took a more untraditional route when it came to celebrating after hitting the Golden Globes stage. Tiffany shared her choice of afterparty, which was low key family backyard boogie in the “projects.” It included tacos, good music and chill vibes.

In related Tiffany news, the “She’s Ready” star showed off her 30-day transformation just in time for award season. And when she isn’t in the gym, she and boyfriend Common are engaging in some social media PDA.

