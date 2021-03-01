CLOSE
Food & Drink
Presenting Reese's Peanut Butter Cups…Without Chocolate!!!

Hershey Co. Chocolate World Store Ahead Of Earnings Figures

Source: Bloomberg / Getty

Let’s face it – Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup is addictive!  Who can’t resist the combination of chocolate with peanut butter filling inside.  It makes for a great paring.

Now, there is a “new take on the classic snack” that has now taken the treat on another level.

The once-unthinkable idea of an all-peanut butter version is coming soon.

That’s right!  A new Reese’s Peanut Butter Lovers is heading a store with no chocolate whatsoever.

News of the new flavor has already been made on Twitter.

Even 7-ELEVEn responded on Twitter.

That lead to Reese’s responding back to the convenient store chain.

7-ELEVEn had this to say.

Meanwhile, the company behind the popular chocolate and peanut butter treat is excited of its latest version.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

The Hershey Company is calling them the Reese’s Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups and says they’re “awe-inspiring, jaw-dropping and eye-popping.”

Instead of a chocolate outside, the cups have a peanut butter candy-flavored shell and ooey, gooey peanut butter on the inside.

Expect the limited-edition version of this type of Reese’s to hit stores next month.

Would you try the new Reese’s Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups when it arrives?

 

