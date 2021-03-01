CLOSE
Music
HomeMusic

Drake Just Had His Record Broken by Olivia Rodrigo

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner
Drake Scorpion cover

Source: OVO / OVO

It’s all part of “God’s Plan” to have someone else break a record that Drake once held for a long time.

That honor goes to an artist by the name of Olivia Rodrigo, who’s single “Drivers License” has become a hit after she became famous through the Disney+ show ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.’

After seeing everyone and everything from Taylor Swift to ‘Saturday Night Live’ show some love to Rodrigo, it seems that her spotlight has now grown even bigger.

From Uproxx:

This week, “Drivers License” topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the seventh consecutive week. The track is the first debut single to ever spend that long at the top spot on the Hot 100 chart, but that’s not all. “Drivers License” also managed an impressive feat previously achieved by Drake: It’s the first single to spend its first seven weeks at No. 1 since Drake’s 2018 “God’s Plan.”

With streaming and radio play giving “License” a huge boost, it was only a matter of time before “Plan” had to be unseated.

Of course, Drake can always reclaim that spot.  For right now though, it belongs to Rodrigo.

Which one of the two songs do you prefer, “God’s Plan” or “Drivers License,” or even both? 

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of Uproxx

First Picture Courtesy of Gabe Ginsberg and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of OVO

First and Second Video Courtesy of Vevo and YouTube

SZA Reportedly Hits Unfollow After Drake Confirms They Dated, Twitter Suspicous of Age Gap

15 photos Launch gallery

SZA Reportedly Hits Unfollow After Drake Confirms They Dated, Twitter Suspicous of Age Gap

Continue reading SZA Reportedly Hits Unfollow After Drake Confirms They Dated, Twitter Suspicous of Age Gap

SZA Reportedly Hits Unfollow After Drake Confirms They Dated, Twitter Suspicous of Age Gap

[caption id="attachment_912692" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: David Crotty / Getty[/caption] Drake’s penchant for kiss and tell in his lyrics might have ruined his friendship with TDE songstress SZA…forever. While fans thoroughly listened to 21 Savage and Metro Boomin’s Savage Mode 2, one song, in particular, is garnering a lot of attention. On the track, Mr. Right Now, Drake used his guest appearance on the song to reveal that he dated SZA a decade ago. On the new 21 Savage record, he rapped: “Yeah, said she wanna fuck to some SZA, wait/’Cause I used to date SZA back in ’08.” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f4RmrWhQxrM&feature=emb_title It would seem Drake revisiting the past rubbed SZA the wrong way, and she has reportedly unfollowed Champagne Papi on Instagram. Also, fans immediately began to put two and two together, focusing on the age gap between the two artists concluding that Drizzy was about 22-years-old and SZA was either 17 or 18. Some fans we’re not feeling that at all because that could mean that Drake was dating the “Weekend” crafter when she was underage. https://twitter.com/YungJayy_/status/1312092525570781187?s=20 Keep in mind, Twitter was on Drake’s ass when Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobbi Brown revealed that she has a “lovely friendship” with the Toronto native and that he gave her advice on boys and sending her “I miss you text messages.” Brown would go on to downplay the concerns. Looks like Drake might have lost a really good friend in SZA. We’re sure if he says sorry, he could patch things up with her. You can peep more reactions to Drake being a chatty patty in the gallery below. — Photo: David Crotty / Getty

Drake Just Had His Record Broken by Olivia Rodrigo  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

More From KYSDC
WKYS Mobile App Graphics updated July 2020
Galleries
Close