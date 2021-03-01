Drake Just Had His Record Broken by Olivia Rodrigo

It’s all part of “God’s Plan” to have someone else break a record that Drake once held for a long time.
That honor goes to an artist by the name of Olivia Rodrigo, who’s single “Drivers License” has become a hit after she became famous through the Disney+ show ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.’
After seeing everyone and everything from Taylor Swift to ‘Saturday Night Live’ show some love to Rodrigo, it seems that her spotlight has now grown even bigger.
From Uproxx:
This week, “Drivers License” topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the seventh consecutive week. The track is the first debut single to ever spend that long at the top spot on the Hot 100 chart, but that’s not all. “Drivers License” also managed an impressive feat previously achieved by Drake: It’s the first single to spend its first seven weeks at No. 1 since Drake’s 2018 “God’s Plan.”
With streaming and radio play giving “License” a huge boost, it was only a matter of time before “Plan” had to be unseated.
Of course, Drake can always reclaim that spot. For right now though, it belongs to Rodrigo.
Which one of the two songs do you prefer, “God’s Plan” or “Drivers License,” or even both?
Click here to read more.
Article Courtesy of Uproxx
First Picture Courtesy of Gabe Ginsberg and Getty Images
Second Picture Courtesy of OVO
First and Second Video Courtesy of Vevo and YouTube
SZA Reportedly Hits Unfollow After Drake Confirms They Dated, Twitter Suspicous of Age Gap
SZA Reportedly Hits Unfollow After Drake Confirms They Dated, Twitter Suspicous of Age Gap
1. Interesting
1 of 15
Drake said he dated SZA in 2008. she was 18 for like 2 months that year.— scrit (@scritmusic_) October 2, 2020
2. Trueeee
2 of 15
I love Drake but why did he mention Sza on that song? You were 21. She was 18 — boy stfu— B. (@BrianniT) October 2, 2020
3. Yikes
3 of 15
drake was 21....sza was 17 turning 18.... why did he just openly admit to being a pedophile ?? pic.twitter.com/fHmKw1mKHa https://t.co/o0q5NKX2E0— ceo of wandas hands (@lesbenoist) October 2, 2020
4. Perspective4 of 15
5. LOL
5 of 15
SZA just unfollowed Drake on IG 😭pic.twitter.com/RMTXFFDp4w— 𝕵𝖊𝖜𝖑𝖘 👾 (@JewlsTheIcon) October 2, 2020
6. Ruh Roh
6 of 15
Drake just said “I was dating sza back in 08” but UHHH pic.twitter.com/N9kwG5wWxC— Wavier🪦🏴☠️ | ☄️🌐 (@xeniolumis) October 2, 2020
7. SMH
7 of 15
now why’d drake have to bring sza’s good name out like that 😭😭— sarah lugor!! (@sarahlugor) October 2, 2020
8. Hooowwwwllliinnng8 of 15
9.
9 of 15
Drake: i use to date SZA back in ‘08— Tantine Jayda🇨🇩 (@JAYDANOTPINKETT) October 2, 2020
Me: WAIT A DAMN MIN pic.twitter.com/syO5fd8uHP
10. OUCH
10 of 15
Drake used to date SZA back in 08? Drake’s hitlist got more 10’s than his own discography FFS pic.twitter.com/jp43Iajvuu— King Wow (@wowthatshiphop) October 2, 2020
11. Hmmmmmm11 of 15
12.
12 of 15
Drake really lied on that bar just for twitter to call him a pedophike because SZA was 17 in 2008— 🏴☠️ (@hieirebirth) October 2, 2020
13.
13 of 15
you tellin me sza was dating drake? when he looked like this??? pic.twitter.com/2TEIRRDIMh— brandon (@brvndonx) October 2, 2020
14. Well damn
14 of 15
Drake and Sza were making songs about each other the whole time and we never knew— LXSTSXUL (@lxstsxul128) October 2, 2020
15.
15 of 15
Drake fumbled Serena Williams, Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, and Sza?!?!? This man cant keep a bad bitch to save his life my god.— Amazon Leggings Stan Acc (@Sheer__Opulence) October 2, 2020
Drake Just Had His Record Broken by Olivia Rodrigo was originally published on wzakcleveland.com