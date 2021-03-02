After almost 7 years, 4 children, an election and countless painful episodes Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are officially calling it a day. Some reports say that Kanye West is upset about the divorce, (however he will be able to co-parent his children), as well as some KimYe supporters, but it is some people that are pumped that the reality star is once again available so much so that they are beating down her front gate…LITTERALLY.

The Weeknd told yall the hills have eyes, Your man on the road, he doin’ promo, You said, “Keep our business on the low-low” ♫

Allegedly a man we can assume heard that Kim Kardashian was free game so he crashed through the gate to her Hidden Hills community insisting he was going to see Kim K, the overzealous guy told authorities before they arrested him for trespassing that Kim Kardashian was his wife. Mr. Creepy was later released and Kim Kardashian is being reported as safe in the Hidden Hills that are evidently not so hidden.

Kim Kardashian Is Single And Men Are Beating Down Her Gate…Literally was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

