Remembering Civil Rights Activist, Vernon Jordan

Civil Rights leader Vernon Jordan has passed away at 85 years old, this past Monday evening, peacefully at home with his wife and family by his side. A cause of death was not immediately released but we thank Mr. Jordan for his dedication to the culture, his leadership in the community and his continuous fight for our civil rights.

Vernon Jordan is known for working closest with Democratic Presidents like Lyndon Johnson, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. He also worked with Republican Presidents Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush.

In a statement provided to CNN on Tuesday by Clinton’s office, the 42nd President remembered his late friend as someone who “brought his big brain and strong heart to everything and everybody he touched” and “who made them better.”

Rest In Peace To Vernon Jordan

Also On 93.9 WKYS: