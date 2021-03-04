Can LBJ’s ‘Space Jam’ Live Up to MJ’s or Even Surpass the 1996 Original?

The much-anticipated and discussed follow up to Michael Jordan’s 1996 classic ‘Space Jam,’ this time with LeBron James in the starring role, has finally come to light with a first look at the upcoming film, which will be called ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy.’

Much has been discussed over the years on whether Jordan or James has been better than the other (i.e. MJ is better than LBJ or LBJ is better than MJ). Now, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar (who has also won championships with the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers) is stepping into the cinematic footsteps of the Chicago Bulls MVP and legend.

Like with Jordan, the new movie with James will, of course, involve a basketball matchup that has the NBA GOAT “taking down “the Goon Squad” by selecting teammates from both Looney Tunes lore—including Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and Tweety.” You can also expect a lot of cameos to show up in the new film.

The plot has also been released, complete with a new villain to deal with.

From Complex:

Led by LeBron, the film shows the Lakers player portraying a “heightened version” of himself, where he has a difficult time identifying with his son Dom (Cedric Joe). Rather than basketball, Dom is much more skilled in tech and gains the attention of a CGI humanoid named Al G Rhythm (Don Cheadle). When LeBron and Dom ultimately get pulled into the Warner 3000 entertainment “server-verse,” Rhythm kidnaps Dom as a way to steal some of LeBron’s followers (in real life he’s got over 80 million on Instagram on 49M on Twitter).

Both James and Entertainment Weekly took to Instagram to give a first look at the new ‘Space Jam.’

With the new movie coming out, it is important to mention that ‘New Legacy’ is not ‘Space Jam 2.’

Entertainment Weekly made it clear that “everyone involved is quick to stress that this is no sequel, that New Legacy will stand on its own.”

So does James’ version live up to Jordan’s edition?

Director Malcolm D. Lee tells Weekly that the new version is “a better movie than Space Jam” back in the 1990’s and James has “got that going for him.”

James adds in relation to the film’s plot, “There are parents who want to push their kids to do certain things because this is what they do, but sometimes you have to look into a kid and be able to have an open mind and ear to help them become the thing they’ve dreamed of.”

Warner Bros. was able to accommodate James by adding a basketball court for him other players to use.

‘New Legacy’ will also star Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson, and Diana Taurasi along with the Looney Tunes.

