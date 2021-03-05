Cardi B Announces Limited Edition Fashion Doll With Doll Brand, Real Women Are

Award-winning rapper Cardi B has taken on many roles during the course of her career. From rapping and acting, to fashion designing and motherhood, the Bronx-maven has a lengthy resume. Now, you can add doll creator. The musican just announced that she will be releasing her first limited-edition fashion doll in partnership with Real Women Are, a new diverse and inclusive doll brand.The doll was designed to recreate Cardi’s confident, outspoken, and strong spirit. Real Women Are, a doll brand inspired by influential and impactful women of color, celebrates the power of authenticity and diversity. Together, they developed a limited-edition, Cardi B-inspired Real Women Are doll. It will be available via an exclusive waitlist as of March 5th, at www.realwomenare.com for only 72 hours. Fans and collectors who have reserved the doll will be guaranteed a doll for purchase in July ‘21.

"What makes Real Women Are special is that young girls of color are a priority to the doll brand," shared Cardi B. "We want them to know that they are special. That they are worthy of having a toy that looks like them. We're not building Real Women Are as an afterthought or something just to check off a box. Creating a doll that is a mirror of our daughters, nieces and granddaughters is at our very core."This doll is too cute! The wardrobe is definitely inspired by Cardi's various fashionable looks. What do you think? "As everyone knows, I'm a mom. And today, more than ever, it's important to me to give my daughter inspiration and badass women to look up to," Cardi B said via a press release. "Working with Real Women Are is a chance for me to provide my daughter and other little girls something that looks like them to play with to inspire them. We're in the White House now, but we're still so far behind in other places. Representation matters."