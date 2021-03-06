Remember The Woo: New Pop Smoke Merch Arrives Alongside Release of ‘BOOGIE’ Film + Soundtrack

It’s been a year since the tragic death of Pop Smoke, but the woo is still going strong. In a fitting tribute to the late rapper, some new merch has dropped alongside the new film BOOGIE’s release that Pop Smoke starred in.

The collection consists of three t-shirts, a hoody, a crew neck sweater and draws inspiration from the Brooklyn-born rapper’s role in the film. The hoody pictured above features the film’s title on the front and Pop Smoke’s face on the back. The t-shirts come in three different styles, a trading card t-shirt, a world champion t-shirt, and a dunk photo t-shirt. The crewneck also adopts the trading card esthetic featuring a card with Pop Smoke’s character, Monk, dunking on a poor individual.

The collection prices range from $35.00-$70.00, and it could all be purchased right now on Pop Smoke’s official website.

BOOGIE was the rapper born Bashar Barakah Jackson’s feature film debut and was supposed to serve as a launching pad for his budding acting career. Eddie Huang, the film’s director, exclusively spoke with Hip-Hop Wired about working with the “Welcome To The Party” crafter and had nothing but praise for Pop Smoke.

“Man, it really felt like we were Tim Hardaway and Mitch Richmond or Allen Iverson and Larry Hughes. I loved him; we had so much fun. The day I met him, we ended up playing [basket]ball. Pop was fearless, and he was an absolute star,” Huang shared.

To hear Huang tell it, the world had yet to see the Brooklyn MC’s full talent.

“He had so much potential to do things, but I’m just grateful I got the time that I had with Pop, and we captured this moment he was [living] in the film. We got him right after “Welcome To The Party.” I think “Dior” was just starting to pop. I got to be with Pop and witness this rise. He went from literally the last stop on the L train to being the king of New York,” Huang added. “He is absolutely still the king of New York; he’s number one.”

BOOGIE is in theaters now. You can listen to the soundtrack that also features Pop Smoke, Jacquees, Fivio Foreign, Sheff G, and more below.

