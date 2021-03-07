Kalan.FRFR Is The New Kid On The Block

With the summer of 2021 approaching, music is being dropped out of the sky left and right. And this Compton-bred rapper is here to make a name for himself.

Kalan.FRFR is the newly signed Roc Nation artist who has been ringing bells in the urban radio scene. Having features from YG, and Stunna 4 Vegas, this LA native is here to make a name for himself and that’s exactly what he’s been doing! Following his 2018 single “Fine Ass” which had over 2 million views on Youtube. Fast forward to 2021, and Kalan.FRFR is back outside! Dropping his new hit single “Scoring” which is on his new debut album “TwoFr 2”. Scoring is definitely a trap soul vibe that will have you jamming out in the car, at the parties, and in the club. Kalan.FRFR new hit single is sitting at over 200k streams across the board and it’s rising!

I had a chance to talk to Kalan.FRFR one on one click on the link above to tap in with the full interview!

