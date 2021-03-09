CLOSE
Jackie Paige
Cardi B Picks Up Certified Diamond Status With ‘Bodak Yellow”

Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collection Launch Party

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN

 

A congratulations is in order for Cardi B! The New York rapper, ha just picked up diamond status on her hit song “Bodak Yellow”.

The RIAA made the announced on their official Twitter page.

“Congratulations to @iamcardib, the first female rapper to achieve a RIAA Diamond single award! #BodakYellow @AtlanticRecords.”

 

Congratulations Cardi.

