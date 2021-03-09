[Watch] Yung Swury – Freestyle [OPENING ACT] | AMPD

It’s no secret, with its origins in the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan area (DMV) that AMPD has put on for its local talent. Some recent performances from the area that have captured attention via AMPD are Amala, Big Tizzy, and Yung Swury.

Yung Swury stopped by the AMPD Studios as a recipient of the AMPD Opening Act to introduce his artistry to the world! The intuition by aMPD is to help showcase new talent from the area to the world.

With its base and reach growing nationally, AMPD remains firm in the belief that it wants to be a resource for local talent to be showcased at the highest level.

