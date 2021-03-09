Eddie Huang Shares Details About Directorial Debut ‘BOOGIE’ & Pop Smoke’s Posthumous Acting Debut In Exclusive Interview

From acclaimed writer, producer and restaurateur, Eddie Huang, premieres his directorial debut BOOGIE, the coming-of-age story of Alfred “Boogie” Chin, a basketball phenom living in Queens, New York, who dreams of one day playing in the NBA. The film appeared in theaters last Friday (Mar. 5) and we were able to sit down with Huang to discuss the film’s inspiration, Pop Smoke’s posthumous acting debut and the New York culture displayed within the film.Alfred Chin, a.k.a. Boogie, a Chinese-American high school senior has big dreams of playing basketball in the league, but first he must contend with young love, an overbearing mother with a different future in mind, and his closest rival Monk, a local legend with hoop skills superior to his own.