Nominate A Phenomenal Woman For The She IS…Monumental Award Sponsored by MGM National Harbor 

Majic 102.3/92.7 and MGM National Harbor present She IS, a Women’s History Month virtual celebration honoring the many achievements of women.

Enjoy great performances from Koryn Hawthorne, Syleena Johnson, Anita Wilson, and Avery Sunshine. Plus, an empowering keynote speech from Mona Scott-Young. She IS powerful. She IS smart. She IS accomplished. She IS.

Nominate a phenomenal woman in your life to receive the She IS…Monumental award. Sponsored by MGM National Harbor.

