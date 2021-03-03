She Is
HomeShe Is

Nominate A Phenomenal Woman For The She IS…Monumental Award Sponsored by MGM National Harbor 

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner
She Is... Temp Graphics

Source: Radio One D.C. / Radio One Digital

Majic 102.3/92.7 and MGM National Harbor present She IS, a Women’s History Month virtual celebration honoring the many achievements of women.

Enjoy great performances from Koryn Hawthorne, Syleena Johnson, Anita Wilson, and Avery Sunshine. Plus, an empowering keynote speech from Mona Scott-Young. She IS powerful. She IS smart. She IS accomplished. She IS.

Nominate a phenomenal woman in your life to receive the She IS…Monumental award. Sponsored by MGM National Harbor.

Nominate A Phenomenal Woman For The She IS…Monumental Award Sponsored by MGM National Harbor   was originally published on mymajicdc.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
Nick Cannon Joins List Of Public Figures With The Coronavirus (Updated February 2021)
Celebrities Support The Black Lives Matter Movement
101 photos
More From KYSDC
WKYS Mobile App Graphics updated July 2020
Galleries
Close