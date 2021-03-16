CLOSE
The DMV
HomeThe DMV

Gov. Hogan’s Emergency Order Protects Stimulus Payments From Garnishment

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner
Mayoría de latinos no confía en la respuesta federal al COVID-19, indica encuesta

Source: Miami Herald / Getty

Gov. Larry Hogan has issued an emergency order to ban the garnishment of stimulus payments.

“For more than a year now, COVID-19 has caused incredible hardships for the people of our nation and our state,” said Governor Hogan. “This funding is intended to support working families and struggling Marylanders, and we are committed to doing everything possible to protect this much-needed relief for those who need it most.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Under the order, the stimulus payments will be exempt from garnishment and all financial institutions are ordered to consider these payments as protected and cannot be subject to a court-ordered garnishment.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Gov. Hogan’s Emergency Order Protects Stimulus Payments From Garnishment  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
Nick Cannon Joins List Of Public Figures With The Coronavirus (Updated February 2021)
Celebrities Support The Black Lives Matter Movement
101 photos
More From KYSDC
WKYS Mobile App Graphics updated July 2020
Galleries
Close