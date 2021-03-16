Sources report that NFL Veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is on his way to camp on a one-year deal worth $10 million with The Washington Football Team.

Allen, Dwayne Haskins and Alex Smith all started for Washington during the 2020 season. Dwayne Haskins was released before the end of the season and earlier this month they let go of Alex Smith. Fitzpatrick will be the organization’s 32nd starting quarterback since it won the Super Bowl after the 1991 season. With WFT gaining Fitzpatrick, they now have a top 10 ranked active quarterback.

Fitzpatrick is entering his 17th NFL season. Fun fact provided by ESPN, he’s the only quarterback in NFL history to start and throw touchdowns with eight different teams. With WFT still figuring its kinks, having an experienced leader may be the key. Fitzpatrick was a major part of the rebuilding process of getting the Dolphins from a rebuilding team to one of the best in the NFL in 2020.

Fitzpatrick is 38 years old and was ineligible to complete last season with the Buffalo Bills due to testing positive for COVID-19.

Sources Report A Deal With Ryan Fitzpatrick & Washington Football Team Has Been Made was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: