Super Rare Bottle Of D’USSE Sold For $52,500 To Support Jay-Z’s Charity

Another day, another win for Jay-Z.

Weeks ago, he sold a majority stake of Tidal to Twitter’s Jack Dorsey for $297 million, and this past weekend his wife Beyoncé became the most winningest woman in Grammys history. Now, another one of Hov’s businesses is getting a huge boost– D’USSE. A bottle of the cognac was recently auctioned for more than $50,000 at Sotheby’s, with the funds going to his namesake organization, the Shawn Carter Foundation, which aims to help underrepresented youth facing socio-economic issues go to college.

The hefty price tag is justified because there are only 285 bottles in the world that come from a single 1969 barrel. The liquor matured under the watchful eye of one of the most impressive Cognac houses in France, Château de Cognac. The bottle was initially a surprise gift to Jay when he turned 50 years old back in December of 2019. However, Jay decided to auction off the first-ever bottle for a good cause which eventually netted the foundation $52,500.

Jay’s signature is also engraved atop the diamond-shaped cut crystal bottle, including a 24 karat gold leaf wrapping.

“When our Cellar Master, Michel Casavecchia, discovered the aged liquid at the Château de Cognac and explained how truly one of a kind it is, it was important to me to honor it by doing something that would celebrate its singularity. Once that barrel is emptied, there’s no way the liquid can be recreated.” Jay-Z said in a statement.

The remaining 284 bottles will be available for $12,000 in major cities around the country.

