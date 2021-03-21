Blue Ivy Channels Dad & Biggie In First Grammy Award Post Win Photos

Blue Ivy is definitely following in the footsteps of her legendary parents and she allowed it to show in her recent post-Grammy Award-winning photos.

On Thursday (Mar 18), proud mom, Beyonce, took to Instagram to share a video compilation of her many wins and ended it with two pictures of her daughter posing with her Grammy and wearing a crown.

The little over one-minute montage features highlights from music’s biggest night, including her record-breaking 28th Grammy via Best R&B Performance and her Best Rap Song win with Megan Thee Stallion for “Savage Remix,” finishing off with Blue Ivy’s victory photo shoot. Wearing a plastic crown — word to Biggie — Blue sips out of her Grammy for Best Music Video using a blue paper straw.

The 9-year-old is one of the youngest winners ever, and her snagging the trophy with her mom for “Brown Skin Girl” helped to put Beyoncé in the record books for the most Grammys won by any singer, male or female, with 28.

When Bey collected the 2021 Grammy for Best R&B Performance last week, she made a point to congratulate Blue on her Best Music Video Award and let Blue know how proud she is of her impressive accomplishment.

“I am so honored. I am so excited,” Queen Bey said. “Thank you, guys. As an artist, I believe it’s my job, and all of our jobs, to reflect the times. It’s been a difficult time, so I wanted to uplift, encourage, and celebrate all of the beautiful Black queens and kings that continue to inspire me and inspire the whole world.”

While the Carter children were not in attendance physically, Bey gave them a shout-out as they watched from home, sharing how proud she was for Blue Ivy’s historic moment.

“This is so overwhelming. I have been working my whole life, since 9 years old. I can’t believe this has been such a magical night, thank you so much. I know my daughter is watching…two daughters and my son, you’re all watching. Blue, congratulations—she won a Grammy tonight. I’m so proud of you, and I’m so honored to be your mommy, all of your mommies. Y’all are my babies, and I’m so proud of y’all. I love you so much, my rock. Enjoy your night.”

In addition to the flex on the world, Beyoncé and JAY-Z might be behind the biggest flex in music history after the crown on Blue Ivy’s head is rumored to be Biggie’s iconic “King Of New York” crown worth almost $600,000. Fans point out that the crown Blue is rocking uncannily resembles a crown that The Notorious B.I.G. famously wore and was recently sold at auction.

Blue Ivy’s Grammy win is not the first time the youngster has reminded us that she comes from a lineage of greatness.

She’s one of the models in her mother’s Adidas x Ivy Park campaign. She won her first BET Award last year. And in 2018, she got into a bidding war with mogul Tyler Perry at an art gala.

