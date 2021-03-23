Maryland Bill Would Make It Illegal For Employers To Mandate Vaccine

A new bill has been introduced that would make it illegal for employers to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for employees.

Maryland Delegate Nick Charles (D- Prince George’s) is introducing the Maryland Employee Protection Plan for vaccine refusal.

The measure would keep companies from enforcing a vaccine mandate and firing workers who don’t want to be vaccinated. It would also keep employers safe from lawsuits if someone didn’t get the shot and then became sick.

