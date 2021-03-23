CLOSE
Maryland Bill Would Make It Illegal For Employers To Mandate Vaccine

PALESTINIAN-HEALTH-VIRUS-PANDEMIC-VACCINE

Source: MOHAMMED ABED / Getty

A new bill has been introduced that would make it illegal for employers to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for employees.

Maryland Delegate Nick Charles (D- Prince George’s) is introducing the Maryland Employee Protection Plan for vaccine refusal.

The measure would keep companies from enforcing a vaccine mandate and firing workers who don’t want to be vaccinated. It would also keep employers safe from lawsuits if someone didn’t get the shot and then became sick.

Read More: CBS Baltimore

