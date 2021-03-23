Yesterday’s mass shooting that left 10 people dead, including a police officer in Boulder, Colorado is still unclear. The gunman walked into a grocery store and randomly started to shoot shoppers. Angie Ang also shares information about the latest vaccine called the AstraZeneca vaccine. Plus Chris Harrison hires a high-power lawyer amid claims he’s ready to “tell the truth” about what really happened on ‘The Bachelor’.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Trending Topics: 10 People Dead, Including Police Officer, After Shooting At Colorado Grocery Store was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: