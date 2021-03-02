Register to win a $50 Gift card courtesy of Delilah on Own

Enter below for your chance to win $50

From the creator of Greenleaf, OWN presents a new show about Delilah Connolly (Maahra Hill), a headstrong, highly principled lawyer in Charlotte, North Carolina who left a demanding white-shoe law firm a decade ago and hung out her shingle so she could make raising her kids her #1 priority. Now she takes on cases the big firms ignore and finds herself, more often than not, going head-to-head with the powerful and privileged as she fights for the disenfranchised. In addition to raising her two kids, Maia and Marcus, Delilah also cares for her young nephew Dion; manages her relationship with her frustrating ex; and to top it all off, she’s about to go up against her best friend Tamara in court for the first time.

Delilah has always represented the underdogs. Tamara (Jill Marie Jones) has always represented the wealthy and powerful. But this case is different; this time, Delilah’s most cherished friendship is on the line. Nevertheless, there are lives at stake. So, Delilah does what she always does – she seeks justice for those who need it most.

Delilah premiers March 9th 9/8 c on OWN.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: