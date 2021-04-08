Jack Daniel’s Neighborhood Flavor. New Beginnings. MAKE IT COUNT.

To pay homage to the flavor of our own hometown neighborhood in Lynchburg, TN, Jack Daniels is supporting the DMV’s home-grown African American and Latino businesses by providing three $5,000 small-business prizes to businesses whose industries reflect the robust flavors of Jack Honey, Jack Apple, and Jack Fire!

For a chance to win enter your email address below. You will then be led to an entry form where you can enter a brief description of how your small business or the business of an entrepreneur you know has been impacted by the pandemic and why you believe you/the person/the business you’re nominating deserves to win the $5,000 prize courtesy of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey.

Please Note : Entries will close on 4/24/21 at 11:50 PM EST and winners will be selected on 4/30/21.

