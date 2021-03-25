CLOSE
Contests
HomeContests

Here’s Your Chance To Win An Amazon Gift Card Courtesy of Not A Sports Show [Enter Here]

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner

Here’s your chance to win an Amazon Gift Card courtesy of Not A Sports Show!

Don’t miss the series premiere of Not A Sports Show. The world’s most successful superstar athletes sit down for a beer with comedian and actor, Lil Rel Howery, and talk about anything but the game: real talk only friends sharing a drink tell, anything from their worst dates to their biggest fears to their most proud triumphs. Not A Sports Show is only available on the Ficto App. Download to watch now! Fast. Free. Ficto.TV. #NotASportsShow #FICTO

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
Nick Cannon Joins List Of Public Figures With The Coronavirus (Updated February 2021)
Celebrities Support The Black Lives Matter Movement
101 photos
More From KYSDC
WKYS Mobile App Graphics updated July 2020
Galleries
Close