It’s the weekend and if you’re looking for something to entertain yourself, then Headkrack has you covered with new music, new movies, and new shows. Also, we all know that a Migos album is on the way and TakeOff wants all of his flowers. He shared to social media that he feels like Migos is one of the greatest groups of all time. Do you think Migos is high up on that ranking?

Hip Hop Spot: Takeoff Says Migos Wants Their Flowers Ahead Of 'Culture III'

