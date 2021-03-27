BossMoves: Issa Rae Expands Lucrative Production Deal With WarnerMedia

Actress and producer Issa Rae is continuing to solidify herself as a power player in the entertainment industry. According to Variety, the California native recently inked a multi-year production deal with WarnerMedia.
Issa Rae Inks Eight-Figure Film and Television Deal with WarnerMedia (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/FXbdD8Udqp
— Variety (@Variety) March 24, 2021
Under the partnership—which is through her multimedia imprint Hoorae—Rae will develop television and film projects for Warner Bros., HBO, HBO Max and other WarnerMedia subsidiaries. The deal, which is reported to be 8-figures, is an extension of a relationship that Rae cultivated with the mass media and entertainment company five years ago. “When people believe in you and build with you, I tend to want to further that relationship. That’s just been a staple of mine with so many of the people that I work with,” Rae said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “It’s really exciting to have that flexibility and just deepen the relationship that we already have. Hoorae already had at least 15 projects in various stages of development with them, so we’d been working with them on the drama side, the unscripted side, and the documentaries side for a couple years now.”
Rae’s hit show Insecure—which is coming to an end this year—was instrumental in helping HBO expand its reach and tap into new audiences. Casey Bloys, Chief Content Officer of HBO and HBO Max, is excited for Rae to bring more magic to television and film. “She’s obviously very talented and she’s very prolific. It’s been very good to work with Issa personally, but also as a company, because she’s seeded a lot of talent elsewhere,” he said. “Insecure always scores very high when it’s on and I think that says a lot about the fan base, that she’s telling a story that a lot of people want to hear.”
Whether it’s on-screen or in the board room, Rae has been dedicated to using her platform as an avenue to amplify the stories and voices of underrepresented communities. News about her deal with WarnerMedia comes after it was announced she was appointed to serve on the advisory council for Goldman Sachs’ One Million Black Women initiative.
Prior to that, it was announced that Rae would be bringing her unique knowledge and perspective to the Television Academy, which selected her to join its Executive Committee, a collective of thought leaders dedicated to evoking change.
