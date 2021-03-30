CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Family ‘Pleading’ For More Time After 12-Year-Old Boy Left Brain Dead From TikTok ‘Blackout Challenge’

Doctors told the family that they should prepare their hearts and minds to say goodbye.

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner

A Colorado family faces a heartbreaking reality after their 12-year-old son was deemed brain dead days after participating in a viral TikTok challenge.

Zeryihun Haileyesus noticed his son’s love for sports and the army, as well as his affinity for social media. Through the social media apps Joshua Haileyesus picked up new and interesting skills like cooking, playing a new instrument and acting.

In one instance, Zeryihun said Joshua bragged about his ability to hold his breath for long periods of time to another family member.

“He is very, very much a fighter,” Zeryihun told TheDenver Channel. “I want others to see what I’m going through, learn for their children.”

On March 22, Joshua’s twin brother discovered him unconscious. Josh was participating in the Blackout Challenge, where participants attempt to choke themselves for dangerous periods of time. His family believes he used a shoe string to cut off his circulation, imitating the thousands of people who have participated in the online challenge.

“I can’t even describe the grief and the devastation,” said Hirut Yitayew, a family friend. “Nobody could ever imagine this would happen to a 12 year old.”

Doctors told the family that they should prepare their hearts and minds to say goodbye. Joshua’s supporters launched a GoFundMe to offset medical costs. To date they have raised $143,000, steps away from their $200,000 goal.

“Told me the bad news that he’s not going to survive, he’s not going to make it,” Zeryihun said in an interview with WTMV. “I was begging them on the floor, pleading to see if they can give me some time, not to give up on him. If I just give up on him, I feel like I’m just walking away from my son.”

Supporters of the Haileyesus family participated held a prayer vigil outside of Children’s Hospital Colorado, hoping for an overdue miracle on Monday.

The rise of social media has invigorated the ways we communicate with one another, but it has presented a difficult and challenging reality, especially for youth and young adults. Dangerous dares like the outlet challenge, where participants stick a wire hanger in an electrical outlet, or the Benadryl challenge, where participants take excessive amounts of the allergy medication, require difficult conversations between parents and their children.

Now parents are not only concerned with their children being exposed to unsafe conditions outside of their reach, they have to worry about these influences being accessible right inside of their own homes, especially as the pandemic forces us to social distance and remain indoors.

SEE ALSO:

‘SoHo Karen’ Strikes Again: Miya Ponsetto Interrupts Judge To Say She Wants To Dodge Jail

Testify, Donald Williams! George Floyd Eyewitness’ Unflappable Testimony Is Golden

Republicans Hold Virtual 2020 National Convention

All The Ways Daniel Cameron Failed Breonna Taylor And Her Family

10 photos Launch gallery

All The Ways Daniel Cameron Failed Breonna Taylor And Her Family

Continue reading All The Ways Daniel Cameron Failed Breonna Taylor And Her Family

All The Ways Daniel Cameron Failed Breonna Taylor And Her Family

UPDATED: 6:00 a.m. ET, March 13, 2021 — To say that Daniel Cameron's behavior surrounding the investigation of Breonna Taylor's case has been a letdown would be an understatement. Kentucky's embattled, Republican attorney general seems determined to help officers evade accountability for Taylor's murder. The 26-year-old emergency medical technician was killed in her home when cops botched the execution of a no-knock warrant last March. Last fall Cameron moved to keep quiet a grand juror in the case who filed a motion to speak out about the decision for an indictment that did not hold accountable any officers involved in the shooting accountable. Prior to that, Cameron gave an interview with "Fox and Friends," labeling Megan Thee Stallion's "Saturday Night Live" performance as "disgusting." His particular gripe centered around the rapper taking a break during the performance of her hit song "Savage," where she replayed a quote from activist Tamika Mallory. "Daniel Cameron is no different than the sellout negroes that sold our people into slavery," Mallory argued during a press conference after it was revealed a Jefferson County grand jury declined to bring forth charges directly related to Breonna Taylor's death. "I agree that we need to love and protect our Black women, there's no question about that. But the fact that someone would get on national television and make disparaging comments about me because I'm trying to do my job is disgusting." Cameron said in response to the performance. Megan and her dancers stood in victory poses with their fists raised high as "Protect Black women" flashed across the scene. Right before the audio clip, Megan also played a snippet of Malcolm X's 1962 speech where he declared, "The most disrespected person in America is the Black woman." Only one officer, Brett Hankison, was charged in the case for firing shots into a neighboring apartment on the night of the botched raid. Cameron stated that the involved officers acted lawfully because they were fired upon by Taylor's boyfriend Kenneth Walker while entering Taylor's apartment. The attorney general later confessed he did not recommend murder or manslaughter to the grand jury for that very reason. Police claim that a bullet fired from Walker struck the thigh of Sgt. John Mattingly. Walker maintains he shot in self-defense, fearing an intruder. While he voices support of Black women, his handling of the Breonna Taylor case shows anything but. Since the case gained national attention following the death of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia, Cameron's actions consistently proved he was far from concerned with making sure Taylor's case received the care and attention it deserved. From the poorly planned release of his engagement photos to the release of the grand jury tapes, it's apparent that Cameron is only invested in securing and upholding the idea of whiteness.

Family ‘Pleading’ For More Time After 12-Year-Old Boy Left Brain Dead From TikTok ‘Blackout Challenge’  was originally published on newsone.com

More From KYSDC
WKYS Mobile App Graphics updated July 2020
Galleries
Close