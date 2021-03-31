Diva’s Daily Dirt: Steve Harvey To Host Easter Sunday Verzuz Battle

Steve Harvey To Host Easter Sunday Verzuz Battle

Steve Harvey is going to be the first ever host for this upcoming Sunday’s epic EASTER Sunday Verzuz Battle with the legendary Isley Brothers and Earth, Wind and Fire!

It seems as though the Verzuz brand just keeps getting bigger and better in just one year since it began during quarantine.

This is the first time the battle will also have a comedic host so fans are excited and a bit inquisitive on the whole show will play out but with this highly anticipated match up, as long as the technical side is 100% together, we are surely in for a legendary treat.

Easter Sunday, April 4 at 8 p.m. ET

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai Reportedly Already Married

Thejasminebrand is exclusively reporting that The Snow man is now officially a married man! According to reports, Jeezy and Jeannie Mai wed on Sunday in Atlanta. The two obtained a marriage license from a Fulton County court in Georgia. There has been no other details released about their special day or ceremony but we wish the newlyweds a lifetime of love and marriage!

