Marylanders Ages 16 & Up Can Pre-Register For A Vaccine

Gov. Larry Hogan announcing Thursday that Marylanders ages 16 and up can now pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine.

However, while pre-registration is now open to everyone, the state will prioritize eligible residents first, meaning people that were in phases 2b or earlier.

You can pre-register for a COVID vaccine here. You can also call 1-855-MD-GOVAX to preregister.

