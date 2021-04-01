CLOSE
The DMV
Marylanders Ages 16 & Up Can Pre-Register For A Vaccine

Maryland State Flag

Gov. Larry Hogan announcing Thursday that Marylanders ages 16 and up can now pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine.

However, while pre-registration is now open to everyone, the state will prioritize eligible residents first, meaning people that were in phases 2b or earlier.

You can pre-register for a COVID vaccine here.  You can also call 1-855-MD-GOVAX to preregister.

