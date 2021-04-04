Brooklyn Street Renamed In Remembrance Of Yusuf Hawkins

Nearly 32 years ago, the harrowing murder of Yusuf Hawkins further revealed the ugly truth surrounding racism in America. For over three decades, his loved ones and supporters have been on a mission to keep his legacy alive. According to CBS New York, a Brooklyn street was renamed in memory of Hawkins whose life was cut short at 16-years-old.
A Brooklyn street was renamed for Yusuf Hawkins on Friday, more than 30 years after he was shot to death in a racially motivated attack in Bensonhurst. @KevRincon reports. https://t.co/tSKf8gUTPq
— CBS New York (@CBSNewYork) March 19, 2021
The renaming celebration took place on March 19; what would have been Hawkins’ 48th birthday. A crowd gathered on the corner of Verona Place and Fulton Street to celebrate his life and reflect on the continued fight for justice. On August 23, 1989, Hawkins was murdered in a racially motivated attack by a white mob in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn. The killing would spark protests and put racism and deeply rooted injustices at the forefront of a national conversation.
Amir Hawkins, Yusuf’s younger brother, says the street sign’s immortalization of his brother’s legacy gives him a sense of solace, however, it serves as a reminder of the stagnancy surrounding justice for Black men and women who have been the victims of racist attacks. “Anybody that walks down Fulton Avenue and Verona Place/Yusuf Kirriem Hawkins Way now, hey, take a look, turn to the mural, and look up in the sky because he’s looking down on all of us,” he said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “The moral arc bends towards justice, as they say. But it bends a little slowly, and there’s another arc that bends towards injustice. And we need to push together to make sure we head towards justice as quickly as possible.”
Hawkins’ story was captured in the 2020 HBO documentary Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn. The film—which was directed by Muta’Ali Muhammad—featured candid accounts and commentary from his loved ones, community leaders and those involved with the case.
SEE ALSO:
30 Years After Rodney King Beating, Culture Of Police Brutality Thriving In Los Angeles
Ava DuVernay Launches Initiative Focused On Amplifying Stories About Police Brutality
Derek Chauvin's Murder Trial: Eyewitnesses Relive The Trauma Of Watching George Floyd Die
Derek Chauvin's Murder Trial: Eyewitnesses Relive The Trauma Of Watching George Floyd Die
1. April 1
1 of 36
Derek Chauvin’s supervisor David Pleoger was just asked his opinion on when the restraint of George Floyd should have ended:— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 1, 2021
“When Mr. Floyd was no longer offering up any resistance to the officers, they could have ended their restraint.”
“No further questions.” pic.twitter.com/tMBRAMHwmw
2. April 1
2 of 36
Courteney Ross, George Floyd’s former girlfriend, takes the stand on Day 4 of Chauvin trial and recounts the first time she met him.— The Recount (@therecount) April 1, 2021
She was upset while waiting in a lobby. Floyd asked what was wrong and said “Can I pray with you?” pic.twitter.com/YWcAuIfyUY
3. March 31
3 of 36
Charles McMillian, who tried to speak to George Floyd as officers first tried to put him in a police car and then later as Floyd shouted for his mama while Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck, just broke down on the witness stand.— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) March 31, 2021
Court on a break now.pic.twitter.com/otRlBocOuZ
4. March 31
4 of 36
The teenager who first confronted George Floyd told the court he couldn’t believe what happened after police arrived and immediately regretted flagging the fake $20 bill. Christopher Martin said he felt "disbelief and guilt."— The New York Times (@nytimes) March 31, 2021
Watch live coverage: https://t.co/UZ3xJMoP34 pic.twitter.com/rtkV9Mt2Jh
5. March 30
5 of 36
Darnella Frazier's 9-year-old cousin testified that Derek Chauvin had to be moved off of George Floyd's neck by EMTs.— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) March 30, 2021
Of seeing this, she said, "I was sad and kind of mad ... cause it felt like he was stopping his breathing and kind of like hurting him."
6. March 30
6 of 36
Darnella Frazier who filmed death of George Floyd at 17: "There have been nights I stayed up apologizing & apologizing to George Floyd for not doing more & not physically interacting & not saving his life. But it’s like not what I should have done, it’s what he should have done."— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) March 30, 2021
7. March 29
7 of 36
This testimony is chilling.#DonaldWilliams is the nail in the coffin for the #DerekChauvin defense team. pic.twitter.com/cRBApd5klZ— AG’s Truth Podcast (@agstruthpodcast) March 29, 2021
8. March 29
8 of 36
I don’t remember- Alysha Oyler— pwguru (@pwguru65) March 29, 2021
She is definitely not helping the prosecutor in the #DerekChauvin trial pic.twitter.com/icNomVh1vq
9. March 29
9 of 36
"My instincts were telling me something was wrong," Minneapolis 911 dispatcher testifies at Derek Chauvin trial.— ABC News (@ABC) March 29, 2021
"I took that instinct and I called the sergeant" who supervises police officers, she adds. https://t.co/Wa8qAc5e5v pic.twitter.com/Qn4WQw9yU6
10. March 29
10 of 36
Day 1 of the Derek Chauvin trial is finished - and protestors are gathering outside the courthouse in Minneapolis. pic.twitter.com/yD2m2cexRI— Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) March 29, 2021
11. March 28Source:Getty 11 of 36
12. March 28Source:Getty 12 of 36
13. March 28Source:Getty 13 of 36
14. March 28Source:Getty 14 of 36
15. March 25Source:Getty 15 of 36
16. March 22 - all jurors selected
16 of 36
The jury in the Derek Chauvin murder trial is now seated. Here’s each member’s self identified race, gender and age information: pic.twitter.com/QqhfG2Ge6p— Janel Klein (@JanelKlein) March 23, 2021
17. March 19
17 of 36
Judge denies defense motions to delay and move the trial of Derek Chauvin to a different venue due to “pretrial publicity.” pic.twitter.com/tEv8t8ZAdO— The Recount (@therecount) March 19, 2021
18. March 17
18 of 36
A judge Wednesday dismissed two seated jurors in the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer accused in George Floyd's death over concerns a $27M settlement the city reached with Floyd's family would affect their ability to be impartial.https://t.co/JMNgTBUWt4 via @nbcnews— Janelle Fiona Griffith (@janellefiona) March 17, 2021
19. March 15
19 of 36
Ex-officer Derek Chauvin's defense team requests a delay in his trial due to news of the city's $27 million settlement with George Floyd's family https://t.co/l1BQt8OXxr— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) March 15, 2021
20. March 11
20 of 36
Judge Peter Cahill has reinstated the third-degree murder charge against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin over the killing of George Floyd. pic.twitter.com/Fud7V9VRhR— The Recount (@therecount) March 11, 2021
21. March 8Source:Getty 21 of 36
22. March 8Source:Getty 22 of 36
23. March 8Source:Getty 23 of 36
24. March 8Source:Getty 24 of 36
25. March 7Source:Getty 25 of 36
26. March 7Source:Getty 26 of 36
27. March 7Source:Getty 27 of 36
28. March 7Source:Getty 28 of 36
29. March 7Source:Getty 29 of 36
30. March 7Source:Getty 30 of 36
31. March 7Source:Getty 31 of 36
32. March 6Source:Getty 32 of 36
33. March 6Source:Getty 33 of 36
34. March 6Source:Getty 34 of 36
35. March 6Source:Getty 35 of 36
36. March 3Source:Getty 36 of 36
Brooklyn Street Renamed In Remembrance Of Yusuf Hawkins was originally published on newsone.com