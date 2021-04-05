Zendaya Slam Dunks It In the New “Space Jam: A New Legacy” Trailer as the Voice of Lola Bunny

Zendaya is ready to slam dunk it home with her new role of Lola Bunny in the upcoming Warner Bros. flick Space Jam: A New Legacy. The movie’s first official trailer dropped this past Friday, and the film’s Twitter account soon afterward announced the Malcolm & Marie star’s addition with an image that re-enacts the famous 2010 alley-oop from Miami Heat champ Dwyane Wade to his then-teammate Lebron James, who is also the movie’s protagonist.

Last month Entertainment Weekly interviewed the film’s director, Malcolm D. Lee, and he spoke about why an updated, more appropriate Lola was so important in today’s world. “Lola was not politically correct. [Space Jam] is a kids’ movie, why is she in a crop top? It just felt unnecessary,” Lee told EW.

“This is 2021. It’s important to reflect the authenticity of strong, capable female character,” Lee continued. “[Lola] probably has the most human characteristics of the Tunes… So we reworked a lot of things, not only her look, like making sure she had an appropriate length on her shorts and was feminine without being objectified, but gave her a real voice. For us, it was, let’s ground her athletic prowess, her leadership skills, and make her as full a character as the others.”

Zendaya reacted to the news by sharing a photo of Lola Bunny on her Instagram stories and a cute pic of herself when she was balling as a tyke, too. This comes as we also gear up for Season 2 of her HBO series Euphoria, where Zendaya brings the troubled and complex teen Rue Bennett to life. Then later in the year, she will reprise her role of Michelle “MJ” Jones in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Given her dynamic personality off-camera and the expansive range she’s displayed on-camera, casting Zendaya in the role of Lola Bunny seems like the perfect call. Let’s see if she can help King James get his son back, lead the Toon Squad to victory, and secure the box office victory when Space Jam: A New Legacy comes out on July 16 in theaters and on HBO Max.

