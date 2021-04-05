Mooski On The Inspiration Behind ‘Track Star’ & Readjusting To Life After Marines [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
Even though he dropped his single last year, thanks to TikTok creators like City Boy J and others have helped the song blow up over the past few months all over the charts. Mooski doesn’t fully commit to an answer about the specific someone he’s talking about in his hit single, but open up about the concept of “Track Star”. He also discusses his recording process, not realizing that this would be “the one”, and which songs we should keep an ear out for in the future.
Lastly we find out if he has any answers to the rumors regarding his chances of covering this years XXL Freshman list, what he has planned for his upcoming album, and how his writing process has become therapeutic; giving him a way to deal with his pain. “Music was my venting tool. Music was my therapy.”
With his anticipated debut album in the works, Mooski is confident his life challenges have geared him with the perfect to fuel his sound. Check out the full interview with Mooski along Headkrack & Lore’l on The Morning Hustle show and subscribe to our YouTube channel so you never miss a thing!
