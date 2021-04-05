CLOSE
The DMV
Marylanders Ages 16 & Up Eligible For COVID Vaccine At Mass Vaccination Sites Starting Tuesday

Maryland State Flag

Source: chokkicx / Getty

Gov. Larry Hogan announcing Monday afternoon that any and all Marylanders ages 16 and up will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine at mass vaccination sites effective Tuesday morning.

All other providers will open appointments for the vaccine for ages 16+ residents starting next Monday, April 12.

The governor said they have been able to speed up the eligibility process due to an increased supply of vaccines.

So far, more than half a million people have pre-registered for the vaccine. You can pre-register by clicking here or by calling 1-855-MD-GOVAX.

