DMX’s Manager Clears Up ‘Inaccurate Information’ About The Rapper’s Health

DMX’s manager Steve Rifkind attempted to clear up the numerous reports circulating regarding the 50-year-old Yonkers rapper, who has remains on life support after suffering a heart attack at his home last Friday.
In a statement released late Tuesday, Rifkind said that Grammy-nominated rapper’s medical condition remains unchanged.
“DMX is currently on life support and in a coma,” Rifkind said. “There are multiple people with inaccurate information about his well-being and it is not helpful and productive.”
Rifkind continued, saying that doctors are expected to conduct a series of brain activity tests on Wednesday to determine his health and next steps.
“Tomorrow (7 April), he will undergo further tests on his brain function and his family will determine what’s best from there,” Rifkind said. “We appreciate your prayers and support.”
After Rifkind’s statement, Rifkind told VLAD TV that the rapper tested positive for COVID-19 while in the hospital. Only his mother and fiancée are allowed to visit due to social distancing restrictions.
After DMX’s hospitalization was widely shared, numerous conflicting reports and theories regarding what transpired. Several outlets reported his heart attack was triggered by a suspected overdose, but that has not been confirmed by his reps or his family.
“On Friday night, April 2nd, 2021, our brother, son, father, and colleague DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, was admitted to White Plains (NY) Hospital, facing serious health issues,” reads a family spokespersons statement obtained by the Associated Press. “We ask that you please keep Earl/DMX and us in your thoughts, wishes, and prayers as well as respect our privacy as we face these challenges.”
On Tuesday actress and Fox Soul host Claudia Jordan apologized after falsely tweeting that DMX had passed.
I'm sorry 🙏💔
— Claudia Jordan (@claudiajordan) April 7, 2021
On the other hand, news outlets are also sharing frivolous information about the rapper, unrelated to him currently being on life support.
DMX and the houses he's lost during his rap career https://t.co/Twod7x3ask pic.twitter.com/Tglmk0cF6W
— New York Post (@nypost) April 7, 2021
Fans and supporters continue to hold vigil outside of White Plains Hospital in New York where DMX is receiving medical treatment.
On social media, messages of hope and faith circulate in hopes that the rapper will make a full recovery.
