There’s a lot of low-down things going on in the Lo Down. In RHOA news, LaToya Ali known as LaToya Forever on YouTube is getting a lot of attention because of her divorce from her husband Adam. LaToya claims that Adam abused her and he also claims that she stalked him with a tracker on his car.

While we pray for DMX, Claudia Jordan made the mistake of posting rest in peace to the rapper and social media is dragging her for filth.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

The Lo Down: Claudia Jordan Apologizes for Tweeting That DMX Had Died was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: