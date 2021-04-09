Quindon Tarver, Singer From ‘Romeo + Juliet’ & ‘American Idol,’ Dead At 38

Quindon Tarver, of Romeo + Juliet and American Idol fame, has died.

Tarver’s uncle, Kevin Tarver, confirming the news to The Dallas Morning News earlier this week. He said his nephew died last Thursday after getting into a car accident on President George Bush Turnpike in Dallas.

The tragedy coming as Tarver was working on a musical comeback.

“He had been through so much,” said Kevin Traver. “But his focus was on his music. He was getting ready to make his comeback. He had been in the studio working on a project that was supposed to be released this year.”

The singer was born in 1982 in McKinney, Texas. He began his career by appearing in the music video for Madonna’s “Like A Prayer,” eventually signing with Virgin Records at the age of 12.

While recording his debut album, Quindon, he was invited to audition for Romeo + Juliet. Baz Luhrmann sharing a clip of that audition on Instagram on Monday, showing Quindon’s vocal prowess.

“A beautiful soul has passed, my thoughts are with Quindon Tarver’s family and loved ones,” the director captioned the video.

On that 1996 soundtrack, Tarver performed covers of Prince’s “When Doves Cry” and Rozalla’s “Everybody’s Free.”

In the same year, Tarver released his debut album which included the hit single “It’s You That’s On My Mind.” Shortly thereafter, he took off on a tour with singers Brandy and Monica.

But, he soon found himself back home in Texas at the age of 14. In a 2017 interview with an Australian outlet, Tarver said his career stalled because he spoke out about being “raped and molested” in the music industry as a child, allegedly by Chris Stokes. He also said he struggled with drugs and alcohol and attempted suicide back in 2012. But, after leaving rehab in 2017, he was dedicated to getting his life back on track and returning to music.

“It was a relief,” Quindon said at the time. “I was free. Those burdens were all lifted. It was the most liberating, amazing feeling that I had ever felt in my life. I forgave the people that hurt me, the people that did cruel things to me, I forgave them and I let it go, so that I could heal. That was the only way I could heal,” he said at the time. “I walked out of there a free man and I have not looked back. I’m back into my music and I think my passion is stronger than ever.”

Quindon Tarver was 38.

Source: The Dallas Morning News

